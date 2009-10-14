Chi Lo

Are the US and UK heading towards debt crises?

The answer is: not likely, as long as there is no premature monetary tightening. The reason is that the debt services burdens in both the US and the UK are still low.
October 14, 2009

Weak dollar is good for Greater China markets

A lack of reserve currency alternatives means there won't be a dollar crisis, but the greenback could stay weak throughout 2010 creating profitable trading opportunities.
June 24, 2009

How US quantitative easing is impacting China

The Fed's quantitative easing policy sets the stage for liquidity expansion and monetary easing in China, but will also result in lower returns on China's investments in US Treasuries.
April 22, 2009

The subprime crisis isn't a black swan

The current crisis has more than a few similarities with the Asian financial crisis when it comes to causes and symptoms, and just like 10 years ago in Asia, the post-bubble adjustment in the developed world will take time.
October 14, 2008

How big is ChinaÆs inflation problem?

With ChinaÆs economic growth rate set to drop and the central bank sticking to its anti-inflation policy stance, inflation is unlikely to get out of hand. But expect rate hikes in the months ahead.
June 23, 2008

The biggest risk to global markets

The US government's fiscal stimulus package is unlikely to work, which means it is up to the Fed to stablise the US economy - and the financial markets.
February 11, 2008