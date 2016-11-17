Bonnie Engel

Downtime: HK video art hits China

Hong Kong’s underground film collective Experimenta forms alliance with the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing
November 17, 2016

Downtime: Hong Kong museum tops the tables

In the first part of a new column, Downtime, FinanceAsia visits Hong Kong’s Liang Yi museum, which offers a view of history through the eyes of an avid collector.
September 14, 2016

What’s in a picture?

Photography is a technical medium that has provoked controversy since it was invented in the 1800s. Is it art?
December 13, 2015

Bonhams on a budget

Bonhams will provide art collectors in Hong Kong with an opportunity in November to acquire prints by well-known artists that won’t break the bank.
October 28, 2015

New and improved Art Taipei

In its 22nd year, Art Taipei will be showcasing emerging Asian artists as well as international superstars.
October 05, 2015