Bonnie Engel

Hong Kong’s underground film collective Experimenta forms alliance with the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing
November 17, 2016
In the first part of a new column, Downtime, FinanceAsia visits Hong Kong’s Liang Yi museum, which offers a view of history through the eyes of an avid collector.
September 14, 2016
As trust in internet art sites grows, novices and collectors are becoming more comfortable buying on the web.
June 08, 2016
Good food and fine art come together at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong that offers a feast for the senses and stomach.
May 09, 2016
Indonesian modern art brings the country vividly to life and will soon have a new showcase.
March 30, 2016
Art Central sprang from the former ARTHK, providing an Asian counterpoint to the more internationalised Art Basel.
February 24, 2016
ArtisTree is to showcase selected pieces from Uli Sigg’s extraordinary donation of 1,000 works of contemporary Chinese art to M+.
January 31, 2016
Photography is a technical medium that has provoked controversy since it was invented in the 1800s. Is it art?
December 13, 2015
Bonhams will provide art collectors in Hong Kong with an opportunity in November to acquire prints by well-known artists that won’t break the bank.
October 28, 2015
In its 22nd year, Art Taipei will be showcasing emerging Asian artists as well as international superstars.
October 05, 2015
