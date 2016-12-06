Bernadette Tio

The deal will create an entity with $45 billion under management in Asia, but there are obstacles to integrating the businesses, note industry observers.
December 06, 2016
The Swiss firm has recruited its first private bank chief in Shanghai, as it continues to build out local businesses in Asia. But it's not clear whether it's still seeking mainland partners.
November 17, 2016
Canada's biggest pension fund underlines its positive outlook on property developments serving China's middle class with $162 million purchase of mall stake
November 08, 2016
Singapore’s DBS is hungry for more acquisitions after agreeing to buy ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business. But ABN Amro’s Asian private bank may be another step too far, too fast.
October 31, 2016
Private banks were scrambling to review client lists following the Panama Papers leak, even before news of the BSI closure emerged. A raft of new regulations has been tipped.
May 24, 2016
