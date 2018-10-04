Ben Hurley

The Tokyo-based venture fund is raising its fourth fund, aiming for $120 million for investment in early-stage internet-related companies in Japan, Taiwan and developed Asia.
October 04, 2018
The company made its name by building an electric supercar. Now it is raising funding to develop its groundbreaking battery technology to power all manner of vehicles.
September 02, 2018
Taihu Brewing, a four-year-old brewer of craft beer, looks set to enter the China and US markets after growing impressively throughout Taiwan.
July 18, 2018
In part 4 of our Taiwanese startup series we look into Cobinhood, the world's first zero-fee high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform founded by Taiyaun "Popo" Chen in 2017.
July 18, 2018
In the third of our reviews of Taiwanese startups, today we look at Bitmark, a blockchain-based system of accounting allowing individuals to own their data as a digital asset.
July 17, 2018
A vibrant startup sector has taken hold of Taiwan, fueled by friendly government policies and Taiwan's private sector capabilities in emerging high-tech fields like blockchain. In part one of a five part series we look at Appier, an artificial intelligence platform making waves in analysing consumer behaviour.
July 15, 2018
In part two of our series, we learn how startup AsiaYo! is taking on industry giants Expedia and Agoda, with startling success.
July 12, 2018
