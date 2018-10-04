Ben Hurley

Taiwanese startups you should know about: Part 4

In part 4 of our Taiwanese startup series we look into Cobinhood, the world's first zero-fee high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform founded by Taiyaun "Popo" Chen in 2017.
July 18, 2018

Taiwanese startups you should know about: Part 3

In the third of our reviews of Taiwanese startups, today we look at Bitmark, a blockchain-based system of accounting allowing individuals to own their data as a digital asset.
July 17, 2018

Taiwanese startups you should know about: Part 1

A vibrant startup sector has taken hold of Taiwan, fueled by friendly government policies and Taiwan's private sector capabilities in emerging high-tech fields like blockchain. In part one of a five part series we look at Appier, an artificial intelligence platform making waves in analysing consumer behaviour.
July 15, 2018