The listing of its domestic telco could shrink its huge conglomerate discount. But the Japanese firm also needs to consider fee transparency for its Vision Fund and share buybacks to please investors.
February 26, 2018
Chinese insurer's downfall serves as a reminder not to flout regulators' wishes. Don't expect the crackdown on this "financial predator" to set a precedent.
February 23, 2018
The e-commerce giant’s decision to carve out its own space in the booming logistics sector pays off as big-name investors pile in. It will spend big on automation, exploiting robotics, drone delivery.
February 14, 2018
The Southeast Asian neighbours see rich opportunity in a mutual market access scheme. Investors, however, have reason to tread cautiously.
February 08, 2018
It's a perfect way for tech giants to commercialise their vast collections of data. But will public and private plans to build credit databases come into conflict?
February 06, 2018
Troubled property firm teams up again with internet giant Tencent as it seeks a solution for its commercial property arm ahead of a relisting deadline. Will it do better than a previous tie-up?
January 30, 2018
A controversial shake-up of the city's listing regime sees the bourse operator expecting a "crowded" deal pipeline. It's preparing to staff up to cope with the demand.
January 24, 2018
The fintech start-up raises $70m from Japanese and Chinese financial powerhouses. It could use the money to execute acquisitions ahead of a long-awaited IPO.
January 24, 2018
The chance to turn paper profits into hard cash is a boon for the region's private equity funds. But the opportunity for major investors to make money elsewhere weighs against them.
January 23, 2018
Promising China-US startup Pony.ai lures the "godfather" of Chinese tech and a venture capital pioneer, as well as new backing from its seed round backers.
January 16, 2018
