Ann Shi

Why SoftBank must make hard choices to unlock value

The listing of its domestic telco could shrink its huge conglomerate discount. But the Japanese firm also needs to consider fee transparency for its Vision Fund and share buybacks to please investors.
February 26, 2018

How JD.com broke logistics fundraising record

The e-commerce giant’s decision to carve out its own space in the booming logistics sector pays off as big-name investors pile in. It will spend big on automation, exploiting robotics, drone delivery.
February 14, 2018

Second time’s a charm for Wanda's O2O bet

Troubled property firm teams up again with internet giant Tencent as it seeks a solution for its commercial property arm ahead of a relisting deadline. Will it do better than a previous tie-up?
January 30, 2018

HKEx’s Li looks to smash HK IPO record

A controversial shake-up of the city's listing regime sees the bourse operator expecting a "crowded" deal pipeline. It's preparing to staff up to cope with the demand.
January 24, 2018