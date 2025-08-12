ZTE Corporation issues $498m zero-coupon convertible bonds

Chinese telecommunications and information technology (IT) firm ZTE Corporation has settled the issuance of its Rmb3.584 billion ($498.4 million) zero coupon, five-year, convertible bonds on August 5.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Chinese telecommunications and information technology (IT) firm ZTE Corporation has settled the issuance of its Rmb3.584 billion ($498.4 million) zero coupon, five-year, convertible bonds on August 5.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.