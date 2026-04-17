Winner Spotlight 2026: E.SUN Bank

With its market leadership in sustainable finance, coupled with structuring expertise on some key capital markets transactions in 2025, E.SUN Bank has become increasingly recognised as a forward-looking financial institution.

In particular, the bank stands out as the largest sustainable bond issuer among its peers in Taiwan – both by volume and number of deals. With a total of 15 sustainable bonds outstanding, it has set the benchmark for domestic market development.

Its leadership is defined not only by scale, but by innovation and measurable impact. For example, proceeds from its sustainable bonds align with nine UN Sustainable Development Goals, delivering significant results.

On the environmental side, the bank has financed renewable energy projects totalling 1,519 MW in installed capacity – spanning solar and offshore wind – contributing to meaningful carbon reduction. It has also pioneered biodiversity-linked sustainable bonds, supporting afforestation through the planting of nearly 26,000 native Taiwanese trees and promoting regenerative agriculture.

Judges acknowledged these efforts, highlighting the bank’s work in developing local standards via the biodiversity and agroforestry-linked bond structures – a first in Taiwan – and in expanding underwriting capabilities through its Hong Kong branch, to export sustainable finance expertise across Asia Pacific.

Notably, the bank has also gone beyond traditional green financing. It established a dedicated task force to support SMEs in ESG transformation, offering ESG-linked loans, green loans and advisory services. More than 160 companies have joined its net zero advocacy initiative, committing to carbon reduction pathways toward 2050.

From a social perspective, bond proceeds have supported healthcare access for over 1 million people, and relief financing for SMEs and young entrepreneurs.

E.SUN Bank is also a policy partner and market builder. It collaborates closely with regulators, the Taipei Exchange and certification agencies, and co-founded the “Movers and Shakers for Sustainable Finance” alliance.

In parallel with ESG issuance, E.SUN Bank played a pivotal role in Project Trinity, one of Taiwan’s most significant offshore wind financings in 2024, led by global sponsor Ørsted.

Acting as local advisor and mandated lead arranger across multiple agency roles, E.SUN Bank facilitated the first-ever participation of Taiwan’s National Credit Guarantee Administration (NCGA) in a non-recourse offshore wind project. The bank bridged international Export Credit Agency standards with domestic systems, aligning documentation and procedures while guiding lenders through the process.

That transaction also marked the debut investment of Cathay Life Insurance in Taiwan offshore wind and brought in three quasi state-owned banks to the sector for the first time. By integrating NCGA support and coordinating state-owned lenders, E.SUN Bank strengthened local funding participation and restored market confidence.

Innovatively, the bank also served as contingent hedging arranger. In doing so, it became the first Taiwanese bank to take on a pre-hedging mandate in an offshore wind deal.

Project Trinity not only supported Taiwan’s offshore wind ambitions; it also set a new precedent for Round 3 projects, embedding local institutional capital and guarantee mechanisms into large-scale renewable infrastructure financing.

Meanwhile, E.SUN Bank was also involved in a path-setting Islamic finance deal – $800 million sustainability-linked revolving credit and term facilities to AAA Oils & Fats, and Apical Middle East FZCO.

"Guided by integrity, E.SUN integrates sustainability into its DNA. Through green investment and financial innovation, we partner with society to build a sustainable future together."

Fred Chen, CFO

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