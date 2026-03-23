Winner Spotlight 2026: Aster Chemicals and Energy

Aster Chemicals and Energy’s $1 billion sustainability-linked syndicated loan facility in September 2025 impressed judges for its mix of strategic national importance, market innovation and exemplary execution.

Closing this landmark transaction showcases Aster’s commitment to embed sustainability into its financing strategy and operational transformation. The company, one of the region’s leading integrated energy and chemicals platforms, is also sharply focused on aligning funding structures with measurable environmental performance targets.

Yet the transaction is also significant beyond commercial metrics. Aster has been designated as one of only 10 critical entities under Singapore’s Significant Investment Review Act (SIRA) by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, reflecting its substantial share of the nation’s refining and ethylene production capacity. Supporting Aster’s rejuvenation is therefore not only a corporate financing exercise; it is an investment in national infrastructure and regional energy stability.

More specifically, this facility aims to support Aster’s ongoing investments to enhance feedstock flexibility, improve energy efficiency and strengthen long-term operational resilience across Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island. By modernising core infrastructure, the company is reinforcing its competitive edge in end-product petrochemical manufacturing while embedding sustainable cost efficiencies for the long term.

The structure and execution of the loan further underscore its distinction. Jointly led by OCBC and DBS as mandated lead arrangers, underwriters and bookrunners, the facility was upsized by $300 million from its original amount – via a greenshoe option – on the back of disciplined bookbuilding, sustained lender engagement and strong market conviction in both Aster’s strategy and the credibility of its sponsors.

The outcome of the syndication was equally impressive. The facility was distributed to 10 additional financial institutions across Asia and Europe, highlighting broad-based international appetite despite a volatile geopolitical and commodity price environment. Notably, maintaining momentum through syndication required careful positioning of Aster’s resilient asset base and sponsor backing, ensuring lender confidence remained intact amid market uncertainty.

The transaction also addressed ESG considerations in a sector often subject to scrutiny. Structured as a sustainability-linked loan, the facility incorporates sustainability performance targets with a margin incentive mechanism – embedding accountability into Aster’s transition and asset maintenance plans.

That approach demonstrates how capital can remain accessible to critical energy infrastructure while incentivising measurable progress on sustainability objectives – a balanced and pragmatic model for transition finance in Asia.

Beyond Singapore, the transaction strengthens regional industrial integration. It supports the broader ambitions of Aster’s parent, PT Chandra Asri Pacific, enabling greater vertical integration and marking its inaugural offshore expansion into Singapore.

At the same time, by tapping a diversified offshore liquidity pool across Asia and Europe, the Group has been able to enhance funding resilience while reinforcing Southeast Asia’s petrochemical supply chain.

Ultimately, in scale, structure and strategic impact, this $1 billion loan stands out as a benchmark transaction. And, more broadly, given the oil and gas sector’s continued importance to regional energy supply and security for the coming decades, it remains imperative that financing is accessible to companies within this sector that demonstrate commitment to the energy transition.

"Our recognition at FinanceAsia is a testament to the Aster team and the confidence of our partners - affirming our commitment to the highest international standards in sustainable finance, built on a culture of agility, commercial sharpness, and a bias toward execution."

Andre Khor, Group CFO & Deputy CEO, Aster

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