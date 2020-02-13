Why Warburg Pincus invested in a Singaporean mobile virtual network

With the continuous and rapid development of information technology, capturing consumer traffic volume is the new gold rush.

Global mobile data traffic is projected to increase nearly sevenfold between 2017 and 2022, according to Statista. And so far so good, because as of February 2019, mobile devices accounted for 48% of web page views worldwide, with mobile-first markets such as Asia driving up the numbers.

The glowing outlook gives confidence to investors like Warburg Pincus to bet on companies like Circles.Life, a Singapore-based “digital” telco that offers full service mobile network services, but doesn’t have physical retail stores to promote their wares or, as they see...