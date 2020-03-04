Asia's Best Companies 2020

Who are the best managed companies in India, Singapore and Thailand?

Investors and analysts give us their professional views on the most admired companies in the region. HDFC Bank, Tata, and Bajaj Finserv won the plaudits in India, DBS Bank shone in Singapore, and PTT and Siam Cement had success in Thailand.
We are pleased to announce part three of FinanceAsia’s 2020 Asia’s Best Companies survey, where portfolio managers and analysts give us their professional take on the region’s top corporations.

Celebrating its 20th year, FinanceAsia’s research provides a unique insight into investors’ perception of Asia’s largest listed companies, their investor relations, commitment to environmental, social and governance policies and acknowledges stand-out performances in industry sectors.

The survey results are based entirely on the views of investors and analysts. Only responses fitting the criteria were included in the results. Thank you to all 335 qualified individuals who contributed to this poll, which...

