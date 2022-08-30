White-collar crime partner joins Clifford Chance in Singapore

This month, Clifford Chance announced the appointment of Vasu Muthyala as partner within the law firm’s Asia Pacific Litigation practice.

Based in Singapore, Muthyala’s new post marks “the latest in a series of targeted senior level hires designed to further strengthen the firm's leading global white-collar crime practice,” Nish Shetty, head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice for Asia Pacific told FinanceAsia.

He confirmed that Muthyala’s appointment on August 08 brings the total number of dispute resolution partners in Asia to 22.

“We continue to see strong demand from our clients across the entire spectrum of international regulatory issues,” said Shetty....