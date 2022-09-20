White & Case adds antitrust partner in Sydney

Stefanie Benson joins the firm from Allen & Overy, where she was counsel.
September 20, 2022

White Case has announced the appointment of Stefanie Benson as a partner within its global antitrust practice, based in Sydney. She joined the firm on September 19.

Benson will advise clients on the antitrust elements of MA and joint ventures antitrust investigations and enforcement and other applications of antitrust laws in the Asia Pacific region, the release explained.

She moves to the firm from Allen Overy, where she joined in 2011 as senior associate and most recently served as counsel. She was earlier an associate at Australian law firm, Mallesons Stephen Jaques, now known as King Wood Mallesons.

The addition comes as the...

