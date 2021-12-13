What is the cost of investing in debt-ridden Chinese developers?

For real estate development group, Chinese Estates, over $1 billion.
December 13, 2021

How large is the fallout from investment in heavily indebted Chinese property developers, such as China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings For Hong Kong property developer, Chinese Estates Holdings, the cost is more than $1 billion, as well as the sacrifice of its spot on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX)

On December 6, the company announced plans to withdraw its listing from the Hong Kong bourse on 24 January 2022 Originally, it had scheduled withdrawal for 13 January 2022, according to an announcement in late November

Revealing one of the reasons behind its decision to privatise, a statement by the group on November...

