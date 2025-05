On Truth Social, US president Donald Trump issued a 90-day reprieve on retaliatory tariffs above the 10% tariff mark on all countries already imposed, except on China. The u-turn happened fewer than 15 hours after the higher tariffs, which included up to 49% tariffs on some countries, had gone into effect. The 25% US tariffs on foreign cars, aluminium and steel imports still apply.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.