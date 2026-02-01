Trump makes nominee decision for next Fed chair

Kevin Warsh, the youngest-ever Federal Reserve governor, needs to be approved by the Senate committee on banking.
February 01, 2026

US president Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to serve as the next chairman of the board of governors of the US Federal Reserve.

