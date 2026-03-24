Trafigura Group secures $661m Samurai loan

The global commodities giant upsized the offering by $137m due to demand.
March 24, 2026

Global commodities firm Trafigura Group has refinanced a Japanese yen term loan facility, known as a Samurai loan, totalling ¥104.7 billion ($661 million).

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