Trade war won’t halt capital rush into China, say experts

With some of the world's largest investors increasing their allocations to China's bond market and others looking to invest in the country, the appeal of its capital markets has so far not been dented by US-China trade tensions.

And even if Washington ups the ante by strong-arming US asset owners, there is good reason to expect that to continue, delegates on the first day of AsianInvestor’s Southeast Asian Institutional Investment Summit Forum heard on Tuesday.

“The US may move to stop US pension funds investing in China. But if you look at European pension funds, they are flooding into Chinese bonds,” Bo...