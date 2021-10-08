The rise of Singapore’s retail investor

24-year old Brian Ong started investing six months ago. He started by scanning YouTube for videos to improve his financial knowledge and learn about investing. Today, he is investing mainly in US high-growth stocks like Palantir Technologies and Tesla on the moomoo investing platform.

Ong is part of the new generation of investors that Futu Singapore is attracting via moomoo.

Asia’s version of Robinhood

Futu Singapore is owned by Chinese online broker, Futu Holdings and has the backing of Tencent. The fintech company is part of a new breed of digital-first financial platforms, similar to US app Robinhood, which offers zero-commission trading and...