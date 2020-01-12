Temasek-backed Transcenta mulls HK-China dual IPO listing

It’s been almost two years since the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong HKG permitted the public listing of biotech issuers without a track record of profitability. To date, 14 companies in that sector have taken the plunge, of which nine listed in 2019.

Another one to the list looks very likely to be Transcenta. The Suzhou-headquartered biotherapeutics company, which has yet to turn a profit but has raised $230 million in private funding, is aiming for a Hong Kong IPO in around 18 months.

“Hong Kong will be our first choice for IPO,” CEO Xueming Qian told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview. Qian said...