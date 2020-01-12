IPO backup plan

Temasek-backed Transcenta mulls HK-China dual IPO listing

After announcing a $100 million Series B+ funding, the biotech company’s CEO tells FinanceAsia it is now in full IPO preparation mode with Hong Kong as its preferred destination. However, a dual listing is not out of the question.
January 12, 2020

It’s been almost two years since the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong HKG permitted the public listing of biotech issuers without a track record of profitability. To date, 14 companies in that sector have taken the plunge, of which nine listed in 2019.

Another one to the list looks very likely to be Transcenta. The Suzhou-headquartered biotherapeutics company, which has yet to turn a profit but has raised $230 million in private funding, is aiming for a Hong Kong IPO in around 18 months.

“Hong Kong will be our first choice for IPO,” CEO Xueming Qian told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview. Qian said...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222