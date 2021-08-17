Super (app) ambitions – the travel industry undergoes a tech transformation

The summer travel season is in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, as the industry continues to recover from its worst year on record.

International travel declined as a result of lockdowns and border closures to contain Covid-19, representing an estimated loss of US$1.3 trillion in export revenues, according to the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization - more than 11 times the loss recorded during the 2009 global financial crisis.

But not everyone had a tough year. HotelPlanner, a hotel and event booking technology platform, managed to turn a profit last year and says it is on track to report a profit of $10 million...