Strategic private equity and M&A dominate Korean dealmaking

Newly appointed managing partner of Ropes & Gray’s Korean practice tells FA about the trends driving Korean deal activity.
August 09, 2022

US-headquartered law firm, Ropes Gray, announced yesterday August 08 the promotion of private equity partner, Jaewoo Lee, to managing partner of the firm’s Seoul office.

Lee’s leadership commenced at the start of the month and his appointment succeeds William Yongkyun Kim, who was instrumental in establishing the office in the Korean capital a decade ago. The first foreign legal consultant to be approved by Korea’s Bar Association, Kim will remain with the law firm in an advisory capacity, as senior counsel.

With the company’s Korean practice taking a primary focus across MA transactions, PE and intellectual property litigation, FinanceAsia caught up with Lee to...

