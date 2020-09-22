ETFs

State Street appoints Joanne Siu as Hong Kong head of SPDR ETFs

Appointment comes amidst healthy fund inflows into SPDR’s four Hong Kong-listed ETFs, which have attracted $1.89 billion so far this year
September 22, 2020

State Street Global Advisors on Tuesday named Joanne Siu as the head of its SPDR exchange-traded funds in Hong Kong with immediate effect.

Siu, who has 15 years of experience in the asset management industry and specializes in ETF sales and distribution, was most recently the sales director at Jupiter Asset Management. She previously held positions at Samsung Asset Management and BlockRock, after beginning her career at State Street in the asset servicing industry.

In her new role, Siu will oversee the SPDR ETF business in Hong Kong, focusing on distribution in the city while coordinating engagement with institutional and financial intermediary clients. She will report...

