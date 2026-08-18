State Grid Corporation of China issues Rmb14.1bn dim sum bonds

Hong Kong's dim sum bond market has been growing strongly over the past 36 months.
August 18, 2026

Momentum is continuting in Hong Kong's bond market as State Grid Corporation of China, a global utlility giant, issues new multi-tranche CNH-denominated dim sum bonds which are expected to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on August 21.
 
The offering comprises five-year, 10-year and 20-year tranches totalling Rmb14.9 billion ($2.21 billion), and is the largest dim sum bond issuance by a state-owned enterprise (SOE) so far this year. The five-year tranche is understood to be for Rmb3.9 billion at 1.86%; the 10-year tranche is for Rmb7 billion at 2.18%, and the 20-year tranche is for Rmb4 billion at 2.46%. The issuance was oversubscribed by over 13 times. 



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