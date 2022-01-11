Sovereign spotlight: unprecedented times provide an opportunity to ramp up alternative investment – exclusive interview with BIA's head of alternatives

Asset owners are dealing with unprecedented times – a prolonged low interest rate environment, Covid-19, geopolitical tensions, societal changes, and fast-paced technological disruption

In response, many are ramping up their allocation to alternatives in their search for alpha, such as through investment in private equity It is in this sense, that BIA is ahead of its time: the 38-year-old sovereign wealth fund, charged with investing the Southeast Asian country’s oil revenues, has a long history of investing in alternative assets

“We’ve been private equity investors for over 20 years now,” Noorsurainah (Su) Tengah, head of alternatives, told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview

Though the fund does not publicly disclose details of its assets under management...