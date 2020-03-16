Softbank’s buyback plan is a face-saving gesture

Japanese conglomerate Softbank announced a share buyback programme worth 500 billion $5 billion on March 13, the first since Elliott Management, the US investment fund known for shareholder activism, acquired a near three percent position in early February. Softbank last repurchased shares worth 600 billion in February 2019.

While the $5 billion fell short of the $20 billion that Elliot Management had called for, Softbank was quick to emphasis this was a programme launched at its own discretion, rather than under any duress. “We Softbank decided on this policy for shareholder returns” Kenichi Yuasa, a SoftBank spokesman, said and reiterated by a Softbank executive speaking anonymously to Finance...