Investor activism

Softbank’s buyback plan is a face-saving gesture

Softbank’s latest buyback programme marginally addresses shareholder demands; it is an act of goodwill rather than an inflection point for the company’s investment priorities.
March 16, 2020

Japanese conglomerate Softbank announced a share buyback programme worth 500 billion $5 billion on March 13, the first since Elliott Management, the US investment fund known for shareholder activism, acquired a near three percent position in early February. Softbank last repurchased shares worth 600 billion in February 2019.

While the $5 billion fell short of the $20 billion that Elliot Management had called for, Softbank was quick to emphasis this was a programme launched at its own discretion, rather than under any duress.  “We Softbank decided on this policy for shareholder returns” Kenichi Yuasa, a SoftBank spokesman, said and reiterated by a Softbank executive speaking anonymously to Finance...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222