SoftBank buys ABB's robotics arm for $5.38bn

The division of the Swiss company has a workforce of approximately 7,000 and had revenues of $2.3bn in 2024; SoftBank is looking to fuse artificial super intelligence and robotics.
October 08, 2025

European tech giant ABB has agreed to divest ABB's robotics division to Japan's SoftBank Group for an enterprise value of $5.375 billion. 

