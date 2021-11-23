Société Générale appoints APAC head of global banking

Stephanie Clement de Givry joins the bank as head of global banking and advisory for Asia Pacific.
November 23, 2021

Société Générale has announced the appointment of Stéphanie Clément de Givry pictured as head of global banking and advisory for Asia Pacific. Her appointment is effective January 17, 2022 subject to regulatory approval, a release emailed to CorporateTreasurer said.

She replaces Stephen Swift, who will retire.

Clément de Givry will report to Gaëlle Olivier, Asia Pacific CEO of Société Générale, and Pierre Palmieri, global head of banking and advisory. A spokesperson confirmed with CT that she will relocate from France to Hong Kong for the role but declined to comment on the timeline.

Clément de Givry joined Société Générale in Mexico in 1996...

