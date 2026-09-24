RBL Bank makes international debt capital markets debut

The recently acquired Indian lender has issued $350m of senior unsecured notes via a Euro medium-term note programme.
September 24, 2026

Mumbai-headquartered RBL Bank has made its debut in the international debt capital markets (DCM) by issuing $350 million of senior unsecured notes at 5.791%. 

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