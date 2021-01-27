Qiming Venture announces final close of new $441 Mln RMB fund

Qiming Venture Partners, a venture capital firm with a track record of successful investments in Chinese startups, has announced the final close of a new renminbi fund, raising RMB2.852 billion $441 million.

The firm, which has invested in more than 380 companies since it was founded in 2006, said it now manages nine US dollar funds and six RMB funds with total assets under management of $5.9 billion, targeting early-and-growth stage investments in healthcare and the technology-media-telecommunications TMT sectors.

“Qiming managed to close both RMB and USD funds in the past five months, showing that LPs limited partners are optimistic about our investment strategy to...