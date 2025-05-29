Premia Partners launches Saudi Arabia government sukuk ETF on HKEX

The ETF, launched with BOCHK Asset Management, will track the iBoxx Tadawul Government & Agencies Sukuk Index; global sukuk issuance neared $200bn in 2024.
May 29, 2025

Hong Kong ETF provider Premia Partners, in partnership with BOCHK Asset Management, has announced the listing of the Premia BOCHK Saudi Arabia government Sukuk ETF.

