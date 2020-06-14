Bailout

Politicising Covid-19 undermines Cathay Pacific's HK$39 billion bailout

Commercial assumptions are irrelevant if Hong Kong uses the health crisis to disguise social gathering policies and extend travel restrictions.
June 14, 2020

The Hong Kong government handed Cathay Pacific a HK$39 billion package to take a 6% position into the city-state’s flagship carrier. Swire Pacific, the 200-year-old conglomerate with businesses that include property along with food and beverage divisions, remains the majority shareholder at 42%.

Under the deal, Air China’s ownership drops to 28% while Qatar Airlines sees its ownership fall to 9%. 

The bailout, a combination of preferential shares, warrants, and a bridge loan, flips the script for the industry from a few months earlier. Given the Covid-19 global pandemic, the government’s response may not necessarily meet a moral hazard, but it is not forgotten among...

