PEOPLE MOVES: HSBC names new Asia Pacific co-heads; and more

David Liao and Surendra Rosha are the new co-chief executives for HSBC in Asia Pacific, taking over from Peter Wong with immediate effect.

Wong has become non-executive chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

Liao, who was formerly head of global banking for HSBC in Asia Pacific, and Rosha, formerly chief executive officer CEO of HSBC India, will share pan-regional leadership responsibilities, according to the bank in a statement.

The region will continue to be run as a single entity, HSBC added, just jointly managed.

“We are investing $6 billion in Asia in the next five years and David and...