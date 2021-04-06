PEOPLE MOVES at-a-glance: IMF adds new finance director; fund houses bulk up in Asia

The International Monetary Fund IMF has named Bernard Lauwers as its new director of the finance department, as of April 12.

He is joining from the World Bank Group, and will succeed Andrew Tweedie, whose departure was announced in February.

Lauwers is a senior finance executive with over 30 years of experience across international financial institutions and in the private sector.

Most recently at the World Bank, he was group-wide vice president and controller from 2014 to 2019, and then vice president on special assignment, leading major institution-wide initiatives such as the LIBOR transition and integrated reporting.



Robeco has...