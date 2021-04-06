PEOPLE MOVES at-a-glance: IMF adds new finance director; fund houses bulk up in Asia

IMF names new director of finance; Robeco strengthens Greater China team; Income Partners hires distribution head from Vanguard; PineBridge appoints global head of corporate responsibility; and AXA IM enhances Asian institutional business.
April 06, 2021

The International Monetary Fund IMF has named Bernard Lauwers as its new director of the finance department, as of April 12.

He is joining from the World Bank Group, and will succeed Andrew Tweedie, whose departure was announced in February.

Lauwers is a senior finance executive with over 30 years of experience across international financial institutions and in the private sector.

Most recently at the World Bank, he was group-wide vice president and controller from 2014 to 2019, and then vice president on special assignment, leading major institution-wide initiatives such as the LIBOR transition and integrated reporting.


Robeco has...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222