PEOPLE MOVES at-a-glance: HKMA names new deputy chief; and more

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA has appointed Edmond Lau as deputy chief executive as of April 2021.

He will be responsible for overseeing the work of external monetary management and research departments, reporting to Eddie Yue, chief executive officer.

Lau has been a senior executive director at the regulator since October 2019, after rejoining from his role as HKMC Annuity’s chief executive officer. He originally joined the HKMA in 1997 as division head for banking development.



Natixis has named James Thomson as head of financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

He joined the institution...