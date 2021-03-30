PEOPLE MOVES at-a-glance: HKMA names new deputy chief; and more

HKMA appoints new deputy chief executive; Natixis names head of financial sponsors coverage for Asia Pacific; Knight Frank selects global head of capital markets; and Cooley boosts capital markets practice.
March 30, 2021

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA has appointed Edmond Lau as deputy chief executive as of April 2021.

He will be responsible for overseeing the work of external monetary management and research departments, reporting to Eddie Yue, chief executive officer.

Lau has been a senior executive director at the regulator since October 2019, after rejoining from his role as HKMC Annuity’s chief executive officer. He originally joined the HKMA in 1997 as division head for banking development.


Natixis has named James Thomson as head of financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.

He joined the institution...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222