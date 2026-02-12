Peng Yu to rejoin Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Hong Kong-based Peng Yu is a specialist in private equity and M&A transactions.
February 12, 2026

Peng Yu is rejoining international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges from Kirkland & Ellis.

