Partner up or perish: Why Japan’s regional banks are racing to consolidate

A fresh round of consolidation among Japan's regional banks is gathering momentum as shrinking populations, intensifying competition for deposits and rising technology costs push smaller lenders towards mergers and alliances.

Three banks in northeastern Japan - Aomori Michinoku Bank, Bank of Iwate and Akita Bank - announced on October 2 that they had agreed to begin discussions on a business integration targeted for April 2028.

The proposed tie-up, which would create the largest regional banking group in the Tohoku region by assets, comes amid a wider wave of consolidation as regional lenders seek to defend their deposit bases against Japan's megabanks and rapidly expanding internet banks.