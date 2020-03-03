Digital FMCG

OVO-partnered Indo startup charts street stalls’ path to online success

Jakarta-based Warung Pintar has pushed thousands of “mom and pop” shops into the 21st century by digitising their businesses. The startup has raised $35 million to date and tells FinanceAsia it’s keen for more investors to come in.
March 03, 2020

Warung Pintar - smart stall’ in the Bahasa language - is combining the latest in data analytics and mobile payments to bring Indonesia’s street shops online.

“This is an expansion year for us,” Warung Pintar chief executive Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro told FinanceAsia in an interview, as the startup looks to consolidate its operations within the archipelago's street stall market.

“The opportunity is here, and we see smaller players trying to cash in,” the chief executive said. “So, we need to win the battle in Indonesia.”

Roadside stalls in Indonesia compete with convenience store chains like Alfamart and Indomaret to capture the fast-moving...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222