OVO-partnered Indo startup charts street stalls’ path to online success

Warung Pintar - smart stall’ in the Bahasa language - is combining the latest in data analytics and mobile payments to bring Indonesia’s street shops online.

“This is an expansion year for us,” Warung Pintar chief executive Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro told FinanceAsia in an interview, as the startup looks to consolidate its operations within the archipelago's street stall market.

“The opportunity is here, and we see smaller players trying to cash in,” the chief executive said. “So, we need to win the battle in Indonesia.”

Roadside stalls in Indonesia compete with convenience store chains like Alfamart and Indomaret to capture the fast-moving...