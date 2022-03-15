Outflows from Russia unlikely to benefit Asian markets

A growing list of corporates and investors have committed to pulling their investments from Russia, leaving observers to ponder where the outstanding funds will flow.
March 15, 2022

Pressured to take a stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, corporates and fund managers have stated their intention to pull investments from the market, with index providers, FTSE Russell and MSCI announcing last week that they would remove Russian stocks from their emerging market indexes.

While Asia might seem an attractive destination for this newly available capital, no one country in the region is likely to benefit significantly, at least in the short team, experts believe.

Russia’s expulsion from the indexes is unlikely to have a major impact on flows from passive funds tracking MSCI and FTSE Russell, because of Russia’s small representation in these...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222