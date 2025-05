Digital assets firm OSL Group reported 2024 revenue of HK$374.7 million ($48.2 million), up 78.6% from the previous year. This helped OSL make HK$54.8 million in profit, a turnaround from a loss of HK$249.8 million the year before, helping the firm achieve profitability for the first time.

