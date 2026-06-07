Opinion: The transformation and renaissance of Hong Kong’s IPO market

In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Dr. Wenbin Wang, chairman of ICBC International, writes about how Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) market has bounced back in recent years.
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In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Dr. Wenbin Wang, chairman of ICBC International, writes about how Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) market has bounced back in recent years.
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