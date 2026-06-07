Opinion: The transformation and renaissance of Hong Kong’s IPO market

Dr. Wenbin Wang, chairman of ICBC International, discusses three fundamental structural drivers helping drive the stock market's recent revival, including attracting innovative Chinese firms and the rise of dual listings.
June 07, 2026

In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Dr. Wenbin Wang, chairman of ICBC International, writes about how Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) market has bounced back in recent years.

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