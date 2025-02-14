Nissan downgrades FY forecast as Honda deal terminated

Nissan is expecting a net loss of ¥80bn for the current fiscal year as the Japanese giant moves ahead with ¥400bn of cost savings, including reducing global capacity by 20%, with progress already made in China.
February 14, 2025

Nissan and Honda Motor decided to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on December 23 last year for a potential meger between the two Japanese motor giants. 

