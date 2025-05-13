Nissan bets on turnaround plan after large loss

The Japanese giant will make cost savings of ¥500bn and reduce its workforce by 20,000, and its number of plants from 17 to 10 by FY 2027, after a net loss of ¥670.9bn in FY 2024.
May 13, 2025

After a tough fiscal year, on May 13, Japanese giant Nissan unveiled Re:Nissan, a plan for total cost savings of ¥500 billion ($3.38 billion) compared with fiscal year (FY) 2024.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media