Morrison Foerster hires M&A lawyer in Japan as PE activity grows

Naoya Shiota has joined the law firm's global private equity group in Tokyo from White & Case.
June 03, 2025

Law firm Morrison Foerster has made Naoya Shiota a partner in its global private equity group in the firm’s Tokyo office.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media