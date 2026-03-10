Mongolia issues $500m government bond

The government bond was priced at a 5.95% yield, tightening from an initial guidance of around 6.3%.
March 10, 2026

Mongolia's government has successfully issued a $500 million six-year bond issuance and concurrent tender offer.

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