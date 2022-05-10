Mayer Brown grows international arbitration practice with new partner hire in Singapore

Chicago, Illinois-headquartered law firm, Mayer Brown, has announced the appointment of Kay-Jannes Wegner as partner within its litigation and dispute resolution practice. Based in Singapore following relocation later this summer, he reports to Yu-Jin Tay, who leads the international arbitration practice in Asia.

Edern Coënt also joins the firm’s Singapore base as senior associate within international arbitration. Both come from South Korean law firm, Kim Chang, with their appointments effective from May 1.

The international arbitration practice has doubled in size in Singapore in recent years, Tay told FinanceAsia, noting the firm’s appointment of partner Paul Teo in October 2020.

Wegner’s recruitment...