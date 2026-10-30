Linklaters appoints head of Korea

Daniel Kwon, head of the law firm's Korea capital markets practice, will take up the role on November 1.
October 30, 2026

Linklaters has appointed Daniel Kwon as national managing partner for Seoul, effective November 1, according to an announcement from the global law firm.

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