Linklaters appoints head of Korea

Linklaters has appointed Daniel Kwon as national managing partner for Seoul, effective November 1, according to an announcement from the global law firm.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Linklaters has appointed Daniel Kwon as national managing partner for Seoul, effective November 1, according to an announcement from the global law firm.
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