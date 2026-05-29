KPMG Australia's CEO and audit head resigns after failed whistleblower investigation

Andrew Yates, KPMG Australia's CEO, and Julian McPherson, national managing partner audit and assurance, have resigned after an investigation into a whistleblower's allegations over data use was not conducted with "necessary rigour". Principia Advisory is conducting a culture review.
May 29, 2026

KPMG Australia has said its treatment of a whistleblower and investigation into their allegations fell short of the firm’s expectations, those of the whistleblower and the broader community.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].