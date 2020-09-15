Korea resets benchmarks for domestic bond issuers

The Republic of Korea saw massive demand last week for its $1.45 billion dual-currency bond and, reflecting the liquidity in the market, became the first non-European issuer to price with a negative yield.

Investors flooded in for the SEC-registered $625 million 10-year paper and 700 million $825 million five-year bonds, indeed final books hit $3.6 billion for the US dollar tranche and 5.5 billion for the euro piece.

This allowed the deal to be upsized from an original $500 million and 500 million, but a $1.5 billion cap from the Korean government meant that it could not be increased any further.

“The main...