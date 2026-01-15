KKR completes $2.5bn raise for Apac private credit funds

The fundraise includes $1.8bn for KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II as the investment giant sees growing investor demand for allocation to private credit in the region; the fund has been used for deals in Hong Kong, India and Australia.
January 15, 2026

Investment giant KKR has completed a $2.5 billion fundraise for private credit investments in Asia Pacific (Apac).

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media