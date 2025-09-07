KKR buys Korea's Samwha for $520m

Private equity firm TPG is selling the luxury cosmetics packaging firm after purchasing it in July 2023 for around $230m.
September 07, 2025

South Korean cosmetics packaging company Samwha has been bought by funds managed by private equity giant KKR. 

